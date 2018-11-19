Student protesters disrupt Board of Trustees meeting

CSUN protester furthered their fight against Executive Order 1100-R and 1110 at the Office of the Chancellor at Long Beach early Tuesday afternoon on Nov. 13.

Students from CSU Long Beach, CSU Fullerton, and CSU East Bay joined CSUN protesters in the demonstration.

All appointed members of the Board of Trustees, including presidents from all CSU, were present at the CSU Office of the Chancellor for a Board of Trustees meeting to discuss issues about CSU financing, building and grounds, educational policy, and more.

The Board of Trustees had invited students to speak on an open forum at the beginning the meeting to express their concerns regarding EO 1100 & 1100-R.

The protest was organized by CSUN students who believed the Trustees had not listened to their students for over 2 years and not listed the topic of discussion, Section F: Comparative Cultural Studies, to be kept at CSU campuses.

Jane Bayes, a political science professor at CSUN, urged the Trustees to keep cultural studies alive because it helps the diversity of students and faculty of the university.

“For the sake of our future as a democracy, I urge you to protect and strengthen these diversity departments because we need more of this kind of education not less,” said Bayes.

An hour later after all students spoke, CSUN students concluded the protest and conducted a walk out of the conference room to make a statement. With locked arms, students chant the demand of the resignation of CSU Chancellor Timothy P. White and CSUN President Dianne F. Harrison.

Editor’s note: 11/19/18 10 a.m. An unedited version of the story was published and thus updated with revisions.