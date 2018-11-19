Student protesters disrupt Board of Trustees meeting

By
Justin Lee
-
CSUN students protest and chant, "Stand up, fight back!" at the Board of Trustees meeting, then proceeded walk out of the meeting on Nov. 13. Photo credit: Justin Lee

CSUN protester furthered their fight against Executive Order 1100-R and 1110 at the Office of the Chancellor at Long Beach early Tuesday afternoon on Nov. 13.

Students from CSU Long Beach, CSU Fullerton, and CSU East Bay joined CSUN protesters in the demonstration.

All appointed members of the Board of Trustees, including presidents from all CSU, were present at the CSU Office of the Chancellor for a Board of Trustees meeting to discuss issues about CSU financing, building and grounds, educational policy, and more.

The Board of Trustees had invited students to speak on an open forum at the beginning the meeting to express their concerns regarding EO 1100 & 1100-R.

The protest was organized by CSUN students who believed the Trustees had not listened to their students for over 2 years and not listed the topic of discussion, Section F: Comparative Cultural Studies, to be kept at CSU campuses.

Jane Bayes, a political science professor at CSUN, urged the Trustees to keep cultural studies alive because it helps the diversity of students and faculty of the university.

“For the sake of our future as a democracy, I urge you to protect and strengthen these diversity departments because we need more of this kind of education not less,” said Bayes.

An hour later after all students spoke, CSUN students concluded the protest and conducted a walk out of the conference room to make a statement. With locked arms, students chant the demand of the resignation of CSU Chancellor Timothy P. White and CSUN President Dianne F. Harrison.

CSUN students along with other students from CSU East Bay, CSU Long Beach, and CSU Fullerton, pose for a group picture in front of the CSU: Office of the Chancellor building on Nov. 13. Photo credit: Justin Lee
Raven Adams
Raven Adams from CSU Long Beach, prepares her speech at the Board of Trustees meeting at the CSU: Office of the Chancellor building on Nov. 13.
"Right now we're facing problems with ATLAS, which is our advising specifically for the college that gender studies and ethnic studies are in," said Adams. "I'm an Africana studies major and they told me to take classes outside my major to cover the requirements, that doesn't really make sense." Photo credit: Justin Lee
Ruben Noel Ramos
Ruben Noel Ramos chants, "This is what diversity looks like!" at the Board of Trustees meeting on Nov. 13.
"It's all about us, it's all about the heart. We all can do it, we all have these passions and dreams you guys all want and you guys are gonna get them. I believe in that, i believe in you guys. Let's just do this, let's make a difference, let's make history. Let's not just fix this problem, let's be the solution to the problem because we are the solution," said Ramos. Photo credit: Justin Lee
Stevie Ruiz
Stevie Ruiz takes a small break after protesting at the Board of Trustees meeting at the CSU: Office of the Chancellor building on Nov. 13. Photo credit: Justin Lee
Jane Bayes
Jane Bayes, a political science professor at CSUN, stands with her students at the Board of Trustees meeting on Nov. 13.
"To weaken or eliminate in the name of uniformity would be an act of institutional racism and sexism and a blow to the quality of education CSUN offers to students, I urge you as Trustees of CSU to protect and strengthen these diversity departments not only in CSUN but all CSUs," said Bayes. Photo credit: Justin Lee
(left to right) Naim Muhammad, Jacqueline Dahl, Michael Meeks, and Malik Campbell-Mack stand at the entrance of the CSU: Office of the Chancellor building to protest against EO 1100-R & 1110. on Nov. 13. Photo credit: Justin Lee
Malik Campbell-Mack
Malik Campbell-Mack reminds protestors why fighting for their rights is important at the Board of Trustees meeting on Nov. 13.
"It's our responsibility to keep equality in our the universities," said Campbell-Mack. "It should be a place of diversity where all perspectives are heard and appreciated." Photo credit: Justin Lee
CSUN students prepare to stand with locked arms when they get inside the Board of Trustees conference room on Nov. 13. Photo credit: Justin Lee
Xarlie Facio
Xarlie Facio, CSUN student, leads the chant against EO 1100-R & 1110 at the Board of Trustees meeting on Nov. 13.
"The positions of power deem us as unworthy," said Facio. "Their perception right now is that we're being uncivil, that's the discourse that's happening at CSUN. That's why you see police officers in there because they're threatened or they think we're going to act out or be 'savages'." Photo credit: Justin Lee
Board of Trustees
Appointed members of the Board of Trustees and all presidents from CSU schools look over at CSUN students chanting inside the conference room at the CSU: Office of the Chancellor building on Nov. 13. Photo credit: Justin Lee

Editor’s note: 11/19/18 10 a.m. An unedited version of the story was published and thus updated with revisions.

