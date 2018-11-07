Crime Blotter 10/30-11/6

Tuesday, Oct. 30

An unknown suspect pulled a fire alarm in Juniper Hall at 12:43 p.m.

It was reported that at the CSUN Farmers Market on Lindley Avenue an unknown male suspect put his arm around a female victim before walking away.

Thursday, Nov. 1

An unknown suspect pulled a fire alarm in Juniper Hall at 12:54 p.m.

It was reported that on Oct. 26, there was a hit-and-run that occurred at the intersection of Etiwanda and Cleary Walk at 10:58 a.m.

It was reported between Oct. 19 and 26, an unknown suspect stole a money box in Nordhoff Hall.

Sunday, Nov. 4

It was reported that on Nov. 1 in Parking Lot B4 an unknown suspect used a silver marker to write graffiti on an electric cart.

Monday, Nov. 5

It was reported between Nov. 4 and 5 at University Village Building B an unknown suspect stole a secured bike outside victims apartment.

It was reported between Nov. 2 and 3 at Parking Lot F10 an unknown suspect stole items from unsecured car.

Two males suspects were reported to have been involved in a fight in Parking Lot F9 at 2:45 p.m. before officers arrived.

An unknown suspect cut a hole in a fence of the bicycle compound in Parking Structure B5.

It was reported that on Oct. 16 at University Park a victim was groped by an unknown suspect.



