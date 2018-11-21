Crime Blotter 11/14 – 11/ 20

Wednesday, Nov. 14

It was reported that on Nov. 13, an unknown suspect hit a parked vehicle without leaving their information in Parking Structure B3 Surface Lot between 5:30 a.m. and 2:35 p.m.



A witness reported seeing an unknown male suspect hitting a female in his car in Parking Lot F2 at 8:35 a.m. and left before officers arrived

Officer recover a firearm and knife from University Park Apartment at 4:26 p.m.

Thursday, Nov. 15

An unknown suspect stole an iPad out of an unattended purchase in the women’s restroom in Nordhoff Hall around 4 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 18

An unknown suspect stole a scooter from the bicycle compound in Parking Structure B5.

Monday, Nov. 19

It was reported between Nov. 6 and 13, an unknown suspect stole a secured bicycle at University Park Building 12.

It was reported between Nov. 16 and 19, an unknown suspect stole document cameras from four classrooms in Live Oak Hall and Eucalyptus Hall.

An unknown suspect stole an unattended backpack from Parking Lot F9 between 7 and 10 p.m.

An unknown suspect broke of a parking gate arm at Parking Lot F2.

It was reported between Nov. 10 and 19, a victim has received multiple calls from a known suspect.