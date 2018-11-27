Crime Blotter 11/20 – 11/26

Tuesday, Nov. 20

It was reported that between Nov. 10 and 19 at the University Park Building 9, a victim had received multiple calls from a known suspect.

At Redwood Hall, a rolling partition was pushed towards a victim during an argument.

A hit-and-run occurred at Parking Structure G3’s first floor on Nov. 8 between 6:30 and 7:45 p.m.

Wednesday, Nov. 21

A bicycle secured to the bike rack outside University Park Building 21 was stolen between Nov. 20 and 21.

Friday, Nov. 23

At the intersection of Lindley and Halsted, an unknown suspect wrote graffiti on a pillar with black spray paint.

Saturday, Nov. 24

A verbal and physical altercation between a known suspect and the victim, who tried to leave her residence, occurred at University Park at 3 p.m.