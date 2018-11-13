Crime Blotter 11/6-11/13

Tuesday, Nov. 6

A stool was taken by a group of unknown suspects attending the basketball game in Redwood Hall.



A CSUN officer arrested a suspect for slapping the victim during an argument in Jacaranda Hall.

A male suspect stole a bicycle that was secured to the bicycle rack with a cable lock, outside the Student Recreation Center. The suspect was seen leaving the location by a passerby.

Between Nov. 5 and 6, an unknown suspect stole a bicycle, outside UPA 3, which was secured to the bicycle rack with a U-Lock.

Wednesday, Nov. 7

A male suspect stole a bicycle that was secured to a bicycle rack on the southwest side of Oviatt Library with a cable lock. The incident was captured on the campus CCTV camera system.



An unknown suspect punctured the tire of a victim’s vehicle in Parking Lot G1.

Thursday, Nov. 8

An unknown suspect hit a parked vehicle and left the location without leaving their information, in level four of Parking Structure G3.

Monday, Nov. 12

An unknown suspect stole a victim’s bicycle which was secured to a bicycle rack with a cable lock near UPA 12.

Between Nov. 11 and 12, an unknown suspect hit a parked vehicle and left the location without leaving their information, in level one of Parking Structure G9.

Tuesday, Nov. 13

CSUN officers arrested a suspect for battery near UPA 10.