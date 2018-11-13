Crime Blotter 11/6-11/13

Tuesday, Nov. 6
A stool was taken by a group of unknown suspects attending the basketball game in Redwood Hall.
A CSUN officer arrested a suspect for slapping the victim during an argument in Jacaranda Hall.
A male suspect stole a bicycle that was secured to the bicycle rack with a cable lock, outside the Student Recreation Center. The suspect was seen leaving the location by a passerby.
Between Nov. 5 and 6, an unknown suspect stole a bicycle, outside UPA 3, which was secured to the bicycle rack with a U-Lock.
Wednesday, Nov. 7
A male suspect stole a bicycle that was secured to a bicycle rack on the southwest side of Oviatt Library with a cable lock. The incident was captured on the campus CCTV camera system.
An unknown suspect punctured the tire of a victim’s vehicle in Parking Lot G1.
Thursday, Nov. 8
An unknown suspect hit a parked vehicle and left the location without leaving their information, in level four of Parking Structure G3.
Monday, Nov. 12
An unknown suspect stole a victim’s bicycle which was secured to a bicycle rack with a cable lock near UPA 12.
Between Nov. 11 and 12, an unknown suspect hit a parked vehicle and left the location without leaving their information, in level one of Parking Structure G9.
Tuesday, Nov. 13
CSUN officers arrested a suspect for battery near UPA 10.