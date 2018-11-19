Salma Bustos, electronic media management major, sophomore

Once I dreamt about an experience that at the time I didn’t know would happen to me in the future. I had dreamt that I had been walking down a path near the beach at dusk after a long day, the breeze was blowing and I was content with what I had done. Although I only remember a few seconds of the dream when I finally experienced it was at the end of the last Warped Tour in Ventura. I had just photographed one of my favorite bands, Taking Back Sunday for the first time ever and was walking down that same path after the show, insane Déjà Vu. It was reassuring and made me feel like I was doing something right.