Ashley Gonzalez, freshman

I wanted to create a makeup look that followed the “Once I Dreamt” theme because makeup helps me express emotions or thoughts. I used soft pinks and purples to mimic the dreamy sunsets that bring on the night, or the moment we all ready ourselves to dream. I wanted to include a bit of golden highlight on my inner corners to represent the sun rising in the morning after a long night of dreaming. I kept the look very light and hazy similar to a dreamlike vision.