Floating Island & Ferris Wheel

Betsie Garcia

“Floating Island”

This piece is titled “The Floating Island.” What this piece represents is a loss of ambition. One of the biggest inspirations for this piece was the Windmill Island from Gorillaz and like the Windmill Island, it is being steered away and is decaying away slowly.

“Ferris Wheel”

I watched a Ferris wheel spin at night

Watched as the lights flickered and danced

As people kissed at the tallest height

I watched carnival bubbles float in a hypnotic trance

I watched as the seashore came crashing in slowly

And watched as a man jump off the Ferris wheel boldly

Smashing his head against the pavement

That’s when I woke up and screamed.