Former CSUN student opens fire in Thousand Oaks bar

A former 2016 CSUN student killed at least 12 people, including a sheriff’s sergeant, and wounded up to 15 others at Borderline Bar & Grill in Thousand Oaks before taking his own life, authorities stated.

The mass shooting began around 11:20 p.m. Wednesday night when the former student, identified as 28-year-old Ian David Long from Newbury Park, entered the popular country music-themed bar carrying a Glock 21 .45-caliber handgun, purchased legally, with an extended magazine that is prohibited under California law.

Authorities have yet to determine the motive behind the attack.

“On behalf of California State University, Northridge, our hearts and thoughts are with the victims, survivors, first responders and loved ones affected by the horrific massacre that occurred in Thousand Oaks last night,” said CSUN President Dianne Harrison in a campus-wide email earlier today.

NBC News reported that Long was an infantry machine gunner in the U.S. Marine Corps, serving from 2008 to 2013.

CSUN students shared their reactions to the news of the shooting.

Mario Saucedo expressed his concerns about not knowing whether or not the bar was the one his friend works for.

“It was really surprising and kind of worrisome because I have a friend that works in a bar in Thousand Oaks but I wasn’t sure if it was his bar so I contacted him in the morning to make sure he was okay,” said Saucedo. “It was really scary because I have a lot of friends that live in that area. That was my main concern about it … making sure they were okay.”

Mario Olguin reiterated the shock he felt upon hearing the news.

“It’s crazy to think that something could happen so close to home,” Olguin stated. “I mean we have seen shootings happen (in) other places, and now to see something here, it’s crazy. I know people that attend the bar and it’s crazy to see that it is so close to home.”

The University Counseling Services, 818-677-2366, is available for students who need assistance or support.

“As members of the Matador family, I ask that our campus come together and support one another during this troubling time,” said Harrison.

Additional reporting by Marja Ziemer and Lori Bashian.