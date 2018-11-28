How to make ice cream in a mason jar

1: Ingredients for this recipe include a mason jar, as much whipping cream as you want and as much fits in the jar. Also vanilla extract, sugar and a pinch of salt.

2: Fill up half of the mason jar. Then add 1 1/2 tablespoon of sugar, 1/2 a teaspoon of vanilla extract and a pinch of salt.

3: Once all the ingredients are in the mason jar, secure the lid of the jar and shake it. Shake the mason jar until it reaches a creamy consistency.

4: After shaking it put it in the freezer for 3 hours.

5: Open it and check for ice cream like consistency and grab an ice cream scooping spoon.

6: The ice cream is now ready to scoop out of the mason jar and into a cup with the topping of your choice. Enjoy!