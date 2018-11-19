Tessa Bedik

“In My Thoughts” is a piece created to show deep contemplation and reflection of life and the intricate meaning behind it. Different memories spark up so many emotions inside someone’s mind. I wanted to convey that feeling through a visual media that is aesthetically pleasing. This piece is personal to me because it is all the good and bad memories that have stuck with me throughout the beginning of my life. This is a mixed media piece that enhances emotion through the usage of bright yet soothing colors. I hope you enjoy it and it gets you to start thinking with deep thought.