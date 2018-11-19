Land of Fantasy

Laurenze Dela Luna, psychology honors, senior
Are we dreaming or are we awake, every single day of our lives?
Or are we simply living in a world with deception and lies?
In my dreams I can be mistakened just like in real life I can
I can see, smell, touch, taste and hear in this reality
That we tend to encounter everyday
As well as in the dream or otherwise known as fantasy land
I can feel myself awake every morning and look in the mirror and see who I am
But in dreams we are also capable of doing this
As every action and feeling can be reciprocated
Making these dreams somewhat a reality duplicated program
I can see myself exploring areas that I have been to before
Walking through sidewalks and streets
And into various recognizable doors
But I can see myself also being introduced to places that are unfamiliar and strange
With made up monsters that talk and chase after me
With the settings in a constant change
I can hear an alarm clock and awake from either the non-drastic or drastic dream
But what if that is not yet the reality of it all
Even though how good it may seem
As I am now introduced, to another sound of a loud alarm clock ring
Waking me now to the reality we all know of
And no longer the awaking dream
But what if me awaking is another dream of it all
I can pinch myself to find proof but yet in this fantasy land
We are still capable to hurt ourselves and rise and fall
As although I claim I know I was sleeping and claim I was dreaming when I was awake
How can I define the truth of reality and understand this is not another dreaming state?
But within the nights and days hours we claim to dream
Our bodies and true concentrations surely halt to a break
Now what if it is our souls leaving our bodies and entering another dimension
Making this other world reality-based and not considered fake
And what if it is like the concept of death and the places we may encounter
But yet in dreams, it is just considerably a temporary transfer
As even if we claim our brains are just awake day and night
What if it is our souls who are really awake just in the other dimension?
Which can not be scientifically proved wrong or right
Allowing us to see ourselves as whole and utilizing our brains
To just create the concept of being alive and the term’s structured frame
As with death we learn of ghost and hauntings whose souls never left the earth
But yet they see reality the way we do and still believe they are alive
Even without no physical functioning brain
Still trying to reach goals and continuously discover their multiple worths
Just like humans they can and are described to communicate, speak
And provide signals of strength
It seems they are still alive in their perspective
As they can still see us and go through humanly lengths
Now, with us being awake and alive
How can we be sure we may be in real life or a dream?
As everything is still capable to transfer upon the dimensions as it seems
Just like ghosts who roam the earth and their perceptions that they are alive
And still find the world to continuously be true
What if it is the same to us but with physical functioning brains?
It rather is described as dreams upon me and you
So welcome to this land of fantasy
Where we can not distinguish the truth of it all
Maybe we are like ghosts but instead labeled as humans
In this dimension of “reality” that we call
As even though we may be awake for hours of the day
And sleep through hours of the night
We can not distinguish dreams
As with being awake may just be an illusionary sight