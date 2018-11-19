Neither Toil nor Spin

Christian Barragan, screenwriting major, sophomore

Resist the weight so grudgingly defined; To stand alone is not upon our will. Hold firm, with steady hands upon your mind.

The proud, with none to fight but them, confined in hubris faults left stagnant to distill; Resist the weight so grudgingly defined.

The hopeless, is existence so designed? For no one’s soul was forged with greater skill. Hold firm, with steady hands upon your mind.

The recluse, with frail arms and input blind From shying from the only One to fill; Resist the weight so grudgingly defined.

The weak, who only live by help assigned. You testify to painful lives yet still Hold firm, with steady hands upon your mind.

Do not reject the help of mercy’s kind, For torment has yet one last strength to kill. Resist the weight so grudgingly defined. Hold firm, with steady hands upon your mind.