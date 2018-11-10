(Photo Story) Opera program prepares for fall production

Every year, CSUN’s opera program puts on two theatrical productions. This semester, under the stage direction of Ray Saar and the new musical direction of Mercedes Juan, they will perform “Serse” by Baroque composer George Frideric Handel next week. This opera is set in the 18th century and tells the tale of a tragic, but comedic, love triangle between the king of Persia, his lover and his brother.

Two casts, made up of both undergraduate and graduate students, have spent many weeks and hours rehearsing inside Nordhoff and Cypress Hall. From voice lessons to acting to learning Italian diction, these students are giving their all to deliver a spectacular production.

You can see “Serse” on Nov. 15, 16 and 17 at 7:30 p.m. and Nov. 18 at 2 p.m. at the Campus Theater inside Nordhoff Hall. Regular admission is $20 for adults and $15 for students. Tickets can be found online here.