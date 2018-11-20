Students celebrate America Recycles Day

Associated Students Recycling Services at CSUN celebrated America Recycles Day in the Matador Square on Nov. 13.

Heal the Bay, an environmental advocacy non-profit organization that started in Santa Monica, had a table at the event. David Weeshoff, from Heal the Bay, shared tips with students on how they could join in on helping the ocean become a better place for the wildlife.

“We are stealing, when we are polluting,” said Weeshoff.

The wildlife within the ocean is decreasing, explained Weeshoff. For example, albatrosses are mistaking plastic that rises to the top of the ocean for food. This has occurred due to littering, and people’s lack of knowledge or sympathy for where their trash will end up.

Associated Students had a table broadcasting the many ways that CSUN Dining now practices sustainability. Throughout campus, students are now allowed to purchase reusable straws, cups and utensils. In addition, dining uses eco-friendly plates, utensils, cups and containers.

Another table featured Matty’s Closet, a new program created by the CSUN Career Center that offers students free interview clothes. Students are allowed to get one whole outfit each semester. Some of the clothing is new, while some is gently worn.

The event had multiple games for students to participate in. In one of the games, Wheel of Trivia, students would spin the wheel and have to answer a question on recycling or sustainability. In addition, food and music was provided for students.