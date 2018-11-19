Minley Moradian, graphic design major, sophomore

“The Adventurous World”

When I am asleep I visualize myself being a professional artist, working with different companies by doing what I love. Some interests that I have that are flowing in my hair, such as weight for working out, books, those are mostly my goals. One of my goals and dreams is to have a healthy life by working out, creating a happy and active life for myself and also to graduate and pursue a career that I’ve always wanted to get into.