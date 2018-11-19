The Nightmare

Brenda Munguia, senior

My painting connects to the “I once dreamt” theme because I’ve had many dreams about the ocean. I am a Mexican American and we believe that dreaming the sea symbolizes sadness and death. Others think it symbolizes being in deep water and being in the high water. But I have learned that dreaming of a body of water represents the unconscious itself. I painted a dream where I was feeling fear and horror. In this dream, I felt myself screaming. Then I found myself floating in a stormy sky. A plane then passed by. The day before I had watched a horror movie.