Ariella Kaniel, senior

My concept is a true inspiration to the magic that manifests in the darkest hour. It lights up the sleeping subconscious. To illustrate this, I painted an underwater scene as an allegory for the mental struggle. The figure summoning the school of fish from the glowing orb of light is meant for the viewer to identify with the feeling of being inspired; the necklace is a representation of imagination which aides us in dreaming limitless possibilities.