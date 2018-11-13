When and Where 11/14 – 11/23

Wednesday, Nov. 14

Los Angeles Comedy Festival

Cost: $10 – $20

Time: 8 p.m.

Place: 916 N. Formosa Avenue, Los Angeles

The Los Angeles Comedy Festival is an extraordinary festival that features film, live comedy acts and even a screenplay competition. The event promises a long night of laughs and a chance at discovering some great up and coming comedians.

Thursday, Nov. 15

The 2nd Annual BOLD Holidays Lighting Celebration

Cost: FREE

Time: 5 – 8:30 p.m.

Place: Rodeo Drive, Beverly Hills

The event will be hosted by TV and social media personality Dawn McCoy. There will be live music from electro hip-hop violinist and “America’s Got Talent” contestant, Svet, and there will be bands playing holiday classics. The main attraction will be the unveiling of the lighting and decor featuring a newly-revealed holiday social art installation. Lastly, expect a champagne garden, delicious food trucks and a fireworks show!

Friday, Nov. 16

Opening day @ Knotts Merry Farm

Cost: $50

Time: 10 a.m. – 10 p.m.

Place: 8039 Beach Blvd., Buena Park

This attraction is a complete Christmas transformation with glorious sights, sounds and scents of the merry season. You can enjoy performances like “Merry Christmas, Snoopy!”, the Christmas ice show.

Saturday, Nov. 17

The Great LA Walk

Cost: FREE

Time: 9 a.m.

Place: 532 S Olive St., Los Angeles

For the 13th year in a row, this organization plans to walk across Los Angeles — this time down 6th Street, through Koreatown and then on to the ocean! Enjoy a beautiful day of sight-seeing and get your steps in!

Sunday, Nov. 18

Surfing Santa Competition

Cost: $60

Time: 8 a.m.

Place: Salt Creek Beach, 33333 Pacific Coast Hwy., Dana Point

The annual Surfing Santa Competition honors the resort’s Community Footprints commitment to supporting worthy causes. The seasonal event helps Surfers Healing, the original surf camp for autistic children. Surfers come dressed as Santa and get to surf the day away!

Monday, Nov. 19

Enchanted: Forest of Light

Cost: $28 – $30

Time: 8:30 – 9 p.m.

Place: Descanso Gardens, 1418 Descanso Dr., La Cañada Flintridge

Enjoy this one-mile walk through lighting displays, including some that are interactive, at Descanso Gardens. Bring friends, families and loved ones. Food will be for sale!





Tuesday, Nov. 20

Billie Eilish @ The Fonda Theatre

Cost: $29 (plus fees)

Time: 7:30 p.m.

Place: The Fonda Theatre, 6126 Hollywood Blvd., Hollywood

Billie Eilish is an American singer and songwriter. As of October this year, her debut single, “Ocean Eyes,” has garnered over 132 million streams on Spotify. Her sound ranges from pop to dance/electronica.





Wednesday, Nov. 21

Holiday Ice Rink

Cost: $9 for an hour

Time: 11:30 a.m.

Place: 532 S Olive St., Los Angeles

LA isn’t typically known for being a winter wonderland, but now you can live out those dreams with this beautiful ice skating rink right in the midst of downtown skyscrapers.

Thursday, Nov. 22

The Palm LA’s OpenTable

Cost: Varies

Time: 3 – 8 p.m.

Place: The Palm Los Angeles, 1100 South Flower St., Los Angeles

The Palm Los Angeles offers fine dining with a specially curated Thanksgiving menu. Enjoy the beautiful views and gorgeous displays of food for a special Thanksgiving gathering.

Friday, Nov. 23

Champions of Magic

Cost: Starting at $24.50

Time: 7:30 p.m.

Place: Microsoft Theater, 777 Chick Hearn Ct., Los Angeles

Five world-class illusionists make up this mind-bending theatrical production, Champions of Magic. The show is coming to Microsoft Theater for the very first time after spectacular sell-out shows.