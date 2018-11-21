When and Where 11/28 – 12/7

Wednesday, Nov. 28

Wonderland by the Water

Cost: FREE

Time: All day

Place: Santa Monica Pier

The Santa Monica Pier is collaborating with LA artist Myriad Slits. They plan to create a magical “Seadragons Village” in the windows of the pier’s merry-go-round building. There will also be photo ops with Holiday Mermaids, lots of giveaways and holiday cheer.

Thursday, Nov. 29

Fa La Land

Cost: $37

Time: 11 a.m. – 8:30 p.m.

Place: Row DTLA, 777 Alameda St, Los Angeles, CA 90021

This is a pop-up museum experience dedicated to holiday spirits. The event will include a wide variety of installations and even offers a chance to meet Santa Claus. There will also be a Jingle Bell Toy Factory, a fluorescent “Fa La Forest” and Candyfornia, along with plenty more.

Friday, Nov. 30

Junior Knits: An Electronic Music Show For People Who Don’t Like Electronic Music Shows

Cost: FREE

Time: 6:30 p.m.

Place: $10 or Less Bookstore, 8978 Tampa Ave, Northridge, CA 91324

Listen to the Junior Knits perform the “Trouble” EP in a Northridge bookstore. The sounds are essentially pop with an influence from LCD Soundsystem, Roxy Music, and Talking Heads.

Saturday, Dec. 1

Indio International Tamale Festival

Cost: Tickets start at $1.30

Time: 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Place: KevaWorks – 75108 Gerald Ford Drive, Ste. 3 Palm Desert, CA 92211

Enjoy the delicious smells and tastes behind the rich heritage of the tamale. Support local communities and merchants in this amazing food fest.

Sunday, Dec. 2

Opening day of Universal Studios’ Grinchmas

Cost: Starting at $99

Time: All Day

Place: Universal Studios Hollywood

Enjoy Grinchmas at Universal Studios Hollywood with plenty of holiday photo ops with the Grinch and a tree lighting ceremony at night. Don’t miss it!

Monday, Dec. 3

Moonlight Forest

Cost: Starting $20

Time: 5:30 – 10 p.m.

Place: 301 N Baldwin Ave, Arcadia, CA 91007

Take a one-mile walk through a wonderland of “exotic animals, shimmering flowers, whimsical pandas, soaring dragons…” at this event. There will be food for sale.

Tuesday, Dec. 4

Los Angeles Auto Show

Cost: $15

Time: 9 a.m.

Place: 1201 S Figueroa St, Los Angeles 90015

Get behind the wheel of beautiful cars, and even test drive some of them while meeting celebrities and enjoying the festivities.

Wednesday, Dec. 5

Grand Park’s Winer Glow

Time: All day

Place: 210 W Temple St, Los Angeles

Winter Glow will decorate the park’s traditional holiday decor with installations that celebrate the beauty of light. Projects will be interactive including a neon tunnel of lights overlooking the Arthur J. Will Memorial Fountain.

Thursday, Dec. 6

Debbie Allen’s Hot Chocolate Nutcracker

Cost: Starting at $40

Time: 7:30 p.m.

Place: 1935 Manhattan Beach Blvd., Redondo Beach, CA 90278

This show features Kara and her Nutcracker prince who takes her to faraway lands. Expect a contemporary score and primarily African-American dancers at this amazing show at Redondo Beach Performing Arts Center.

Friday, Dec. 7

El Fieston Navideno

Cost: FREE

Time: 7 – 9 p.m.

Place: Marthin Luther King Jr. Blvd

This is a Hispanic holiday parade that promises to bring ballet Folklorico performances and features a cast of 50 dancers, mariachis, special guest singers and much more.