When and Where 11/7 – 11/16

Wednesday, Nov. 7

Jim Carrey’s Art Exhibition

Cost: FREE

Time: 11 a.m. – 6 p.m. every Tuesday – Saturday until Dec. 1

Place: 300 S Mission Rd., Los Angeles

Actor and artist Jim Carrey will be displaying his well-stocked political paintings in a studio in DTLA. His work as a political cartoonist has sparked controversy and admiration among the Los Angeles art-loving crowd. The paintings have been collecting for the last two years.

Thursday, Nov. 8

Transgender Job and Resources Fair

Cost: FREE

Time: 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Place: 647 North San Vicente Blvd., West Hollywood

Since the fair began in 2008, hundreds of people from the trans community have been able to get a job or network through the benefits of the fair. More than 50 companies and organizations are anticipated at the 2018 fair. Guests will be provided with services such as “résumé reviews and tips, a mock interview clinic, and a photo booth for professional headshots.”

Friday, Nov. 9

Theatre: “Middle 8” (OPENING NIGHT)

Cost: $15 if you email middle8@yahoo.com and reference the code CSUN15

Time: 8 p.m.

Place: The Stella Adler Theatre, 6773 Hollywood Blvd., Los Angeles

Cast members Stefan Marks, Ken Weiler, Matt Kaminsky and Brett Pearsons all met studying Theatre Arts at CSUN back in 1988. Lighting designer Mark Svastics (also a CSUN grad) has designed every show Marks has created during his time in Los Angeles, including Marks’ last two plays “Space” and “Hello.” The play “Middle 8” tells the story of a band from Kansas City, Missouri.

Saturday, Nov. 10

American Indian Arts Marketplace

Cost: $10 with CSUN ID

Time: 1 – 4 p.m.

Place: The Autry Museum in Griffith Park, 4700 Western Heritage Way, Los Angeles

This marketplace features 200 Native American artists from more than 40 nations. Buy sculpture, pottery, beadwork, basketry, photography, paintings, jewelry, textiles, wooden carvings, mixed-media works and more from talented Native American artists.

Sunday, Nov. 11

Last day to submit to Arts & Literature Issue

Cost: FREE

Time: Deadline is at 11:59 p.m.

Place: Send submissions to ane@csun.edu

Have you ever had a dream that you couldn’t shake off? Explore the human psyche and share the experience with your CSUN family. The theme for this year’s Arts & Literature special issue will be “Once I Dreamt…” Whether it’s prose, poetry, photographs, illustrations, video, comics or paintings, send us your submissions at ane@csun.edu or click this link if you’re online.

Monday, Nov. 12

Rooftop Cinema Club presents: “Hocus Pocus”

Cost: $17 (includes bottomless popcorn bucket)

Time: 7:30 p.m.

Place: 6121 Sunset Blvd., Los Angeles

Catch what might be the last screening of the season of this spooky movie at the Rooftop Cinema Club. Enjoy bottomless popcorn and a night under the stars whilst you cuddle up with friends and loved ones during this “Hocus Pocus” screening.

Tuesday, Nov. 13

Smorgasburger: DTLA Cheese Pop-up

Cost: FREE

Time: 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Place: ROW DTLA, 777 Alameda St., Los Angeles

Find dozens of exciting food vendors at Smorgasburg LA, plus a complete shopping selection of crafts and designs.

Wednesday, Nov. 14

Harry Hudson @ El Rey Theatre

Cost: $18

Time: 7:30 p.m.

Place: 5515 Wilshire Blvd., Los Angeles

Harry Hudson combines folk and indie pop to create beautiful sounds detailing stories of love and loss. He will be performing songs off of the 2018 album “Yesterday’s Tomorrow Night,” released on Jay-Z’s Roc Nation record label.

Thursday, Nov. 15

TroyBoi @ The Novo

Cost: $24.50

Time: 10 p.m.

Place: The Novo Theatre, 800 W. Olympic Blvd., Los Angeles

Troy Henry, better known by his stage name TroyBoi, is an electronic music artist who has produced and remixed tracks for rap, R&B and pop artists. In 2017, he released “Left is Right” which is comprised of electronic beats and even an Ice Cube feature.

Friday, Nov. 16

Long Beach Motorcycle Show

Cost: $17

Time: 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Place: Long Beach Convention Center, 300 E Ocean Blvd., Long Beach

Lovers of sports bikes, dirt bikes, scooters and ATV’s come on down to International Motorcycle Show to get expert advice, live entertainment and enjoy family activities.