Iris Peretz, an art major, senior

This sculptural piece named “Wild Flower (Born To Be Wild)” actually came to me in a dream. I was in bed with my husband and had a dream about a flowing artwork made from used helmet visors that have been in a crash. My husband and I were in a crash on PCH a few months back and the crash weighed heavily on my mind. I subconsciously wanted to celebrate survival and move past the point of impact that I kept seeing over and over in my mind. The dream theme means a lot to me as I believe that we can realize dreams and this is one small example of it.

This piece is currently on exhibit at Hope Gallery in Los Angeles.