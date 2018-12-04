Crime Blotter 11/28 – 12/4

Wednesday, Nov. 28

Graffiti was written on the walls of a classroom in the Soraya Building.

A suspect was arrested by CSUN officers at the intersection of Nordhoff and Lindley for kidnapping, battery of a non-cohabit spouse and preventing the victim from using her cellphone.

At Bookstein Hall CSUN officers arrested a suspect for assault to commit rape, resisting arrest, battery and imprisonment at 3:30 p.m.

In a verbal argument, a suspect assaulted a victim at University Park.

Thursday, Nov. 29

A bicycle was stolen outside the University Park Mercado between Nov. 19 and 29.

A suspect was arrested by CSUN officers at the Transit Station for making criminal threats.

Friday, Nov. 30

A swastika was drawn on a stall door at Sierra Hall’s third floor men’s restroom.

An individual was reminded by a CSUN officer about the university’s skateboarding policy.

At the intersection of Plummer and Lindley, CSUN officers arrested a suspect for possession of a controlled substance, cannabis and paraphernalia at 10:24 p.m.

Monday, Dec. 3

It was reported that between Dec. 2 and 3, an unknown suspect stole a secured bicycle on the south side of University Park Building 17.