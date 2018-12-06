CSUN police investigate mass shooting threat

CSUN police have begun investigating reports of a mass shooting threat being made against CSUN on Wednesday.

CSUN Chief of Police Anne Glavin stated in a press release that they are aware of the message, “Shooting in Sierra Hall 12/12/18,” posted on a wall in Sierra Hall and the similar hate language made last week in the same building.

“I want our community to know that Police Services is investigating, and we have stepped up patrols on campus,” said Glavin in the press release.

The photo was shared on social media and has caused concerns among individuals of the CSUN community, many wishing students to be safe and careful.

The Sundial will continue to update the story as more information is gathered.