Man assaults two students on campus

CSUN police arrested a suspect that is connected to two assaults that happened on campus Tuesday and Wednesday.

The suspect, Peter Wei, 26, who is not affiliated with CSUN, allegedly assaulted two female students after attempting to ask them questions before reaching up to them in a choke type hold. The victims were both able to escape Wei with the help of bystanders.

“Both victims received assistance from CSUN Police and are OK,” said CSUN Chief of Police Anne Glavin in a press release. “I commend them for their courage in fighting back and commend the student bystanders who helped the victims and helped our police officer who arrested the suspect.”

One of the victims, Gasig Kejejian, 22, recorded her attack by Wei that took place Wednesday afternoon.

Kejejian told FOX 11 in an interview on Thursday that Wei followed her from off campus while riding her bike, trying to make small talk with her. When she reached the university, he started to get aggressive by pulling her hair, choking her and saying he wanted to make love to her.

She was able to run into Bookstein Hall where she started to record Wei.

In the recording, several bystanders watched Wei while Kejejian confronted him by yelling, “Go ahead and tell everybody what the fuck you’re doing!”

Wei answers, “I’m trying to make love to you.”

“What the fuck are you doing, what love, I don’t fucking know you!” Kejejian yells back before Wei lunges forward and begins to choke her.

Male bystanders are then seen pulling Wei off Kejejian and holding him back while Kejejian begins to cry, “I need to leave, I need to get out of here, somebody help me!”

She was then pulled into the elevator by several people, sobbing and asking if her face was okay and telling them that her jaw hurt.

Kejejian was taken to the hospital and treated for minor injuries after the attack, reported FOX 11.

The Los Angeles County District Attorney Jackie Lacey stated in a press release that Wei faces two felony counts of assault to commit a felony which includes rape, sodomy or oral copulation, and a misdemeanor count each of battery, resisting, delaying or obstructing a peace officer.

Wei remains in custody with a bail of $1 million and is scheduled to appear in court on Dec. 14 and can face a max penalty of 13 years and six months in state prison if convicted, stated Lacey.

Glavin encourages any victims or witnesses of a crime to contact police through 9-1-1 in an emergency or (818) 677-2111 for non-emergency.

“We all play a role in ensuring a safe campus environment,” said Glavin.

Additional reporting by Madison Parsley.