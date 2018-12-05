Matador Motorsports gets ready for spring competition

CSUN’s Matador Motorsports is currently building their 2018-2019 Formula Society of Automotive Engineers (FSAE) compliant vehicle in preparation for competition in spring of 2019. The team is comprised of six divisions: chassis, engine, controls, drivetrain, suspension and aerodynamics.

The project is two semesters long and is developed from scratch every year as a final project for senior mechanical engineer majors. During the first semester the team is tasked with designing and starting the manufacturing process. In the second semester, the team finalizes the build and sets off for competition. The team is currently choosing a driver and entering the manufacturing phase of their first semester. With their second semester closing in, the team will be faced with the challenge of meeting FSAE requirements and the intensity of competition.

Photos taken in collaboration with Madeline Martinez.