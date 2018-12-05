Matador Motorsports gets ready for spring competition

By
Trevor Sena
-
Francisco Solorio, Matador Motorsports engine division, talks with Project Manager Corbin Goodwin before getting on the track in the F10 Lot on Nov. 4, 2018. Photo credit: Madeline Martinez

CSUN’s Matador Motorsports is currently building their 2018-2019 Formula Society of Automotive Engineers (FSAE) compliant vehicle in preparation for competition in spring of 2019. The team is comprised of six divisions: chassis, engine, controls, drivetrain, suspension and aerodynamics.

The project is two semesters long and is developed from scratch every year as a final project for senior mechanical engineer majors. During the first semester the team is tasked with designing and starting the manufacturing process. In the second semester, the team finalizes the build and sets off for competition. The team is currently choosing a driver and entering the manufacturing phase of their first semester. With their second semester closing in, the team will be faced with the challenge of meeting FSAE requirements and the intensity of competition.

44711093885_c0ddd46cac_o.jpg
The 2018 CSUN Matador Motorsports team on the day of their Critical Design Review (CDR) which took place at Johnson Auditorium on Oct. 27, 2018. CDR is where each section of MM presents detailed designs to ensure that the design implementation has met the requirements of FSAE. Photo credit: Trevor Sena
MMS_04.jpg
An overview of the CSUN FSAE team’s 2017 car and part of their workspace in the Haas Lab at Jacaranda Hall on Oct. 8, 2018. Photo credit: Trevor Sena
MMS_05.jpg
Mike Lemmon, Matador Motorsports controls division, checking out the 2017-2018 FSAE compliant vehicle in the Haas Lab on Oct. 30, 2018. Photo credit: Trevor Sena
MMS_08.jpg
Members of Matador Motorsports gathering data on the 2017-2018 car in the Haas Lab on Oct. 23, 2018. Photo credit: Trevor Sena
MMS_03.jpg
Matador Motorsports team members attempting to jump start the 2004 FSAE compliant vehicle after its battery died during driver training in the F10 Lot on Nov. 3, 2018. Photo credit: Trevor Sena
45913016852_b671fa0b93_o.jpg
Oscar Cruz, Matador Motorsports suspension division, getting settled and buckled down for driver training in the F10 Lot on Nov. 3, 2018. Photo credit: Trevor Sena
MMS_06.jpg
Oscar Cruz, Matador Motorsports suspension division, patiently waiting for his chance to drive the test course in the F10 Lot on Nov. 3, 2018. Photo credit: Trevor Sena
MMS_07.jpg
Allan Garcia, Matador Motorsports controls division, driving the test course in the F10 Lot on Nov. 4, 2018. Photo credit: Madeline Martinez

 

Photos taken in collaboration with Madeline Martinez.

