When and Where 12/5 – 12/14

Wednesday, Dec. 5

29Rooms

Cost: $40

Time: 11 a.m.

Place: 1933 S Broadway, Los Angeles

This event is a psychedelic art installation that is photo-friendly. Refinery29 runs the event that features 29 spaces that have been created in collaboration with brands, artists, non-profit groups, brands and actors.

Thursday, Dec. 6

She & Him @ The Wiltern

Cost: $40.50 plus fees

Time: 7 p.m.

Place: The Wiltern, 3790 Wilshire Blvd., Los Angeles

She & Him is comprised of actress and singer Zooey Deschanel and M. Ward. This concert event will showcase their breezy pop sound, setting exactly the right tone for a laid-back night.

Friday, Dec. 7

Nine Inch Nails @ Hollywood Palladium

Cost: $79.50 (plus fees)

Time: 6:30 p.m.

Place: Hollywood Palladium, 6215 W Sunset Blvd., Los Angeles

Trent Reznor is back onstage pushing the boundaries of rock music. The classic band will be joined by Scottish noise-pop duo The Jesus & Mary Chain.

Saturday, Dec. 8

KROQ Almost Acoustic Christmas

Cost: $60 (plus fees)

Time: 7 p.m.

Place: The Forum, 3900 W Manchester Blvd., Inglewood

Don’t let the frilly Christmas title fool you — this annual concert event is an alt-rock radio tradition. The first night’s lineup includes Smashing Pumpkins, Third Eye Blind, Thirty Seconds to Mars, Greta Van Fleet, AFI, AJR, Badflower, Bad Religion and The Interrupters, while night two includes Florence + The Machine, Death Cab for Cutie, Bastille, Mike Shinoda, Billie Eilish, Chvrches, Lovelytheband, Mike Posner and Young the Giant.

Sunday, Dec. 9

Woolsey Fire and Thousand Oaks Fundraiser

Cost: $20

Time: 7 p.m.

Place: Bar Franca, 438 S Main St., Los Angeles

Help the victims of the Woolsey Fire and the Borderline shooting with this fundraiser at Bar Franca. Twenty dollars at the door will get you two drink tickets and a raffle ticket. The proceeds will benefit the Los Angeles Fire Department Foundation and the Ventura County Community Foundation.

Monday, Dec. 10

Life in This Ocean

Cost: FREE

Time: 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Place: 415 Pacific Coast Highway, Santa Monica

This four-person exhibition opens with a special afternoon artists reception. Each of the artists — Deirdre Sullivan-Beeman, Kathy Taslitz, Donna Bates and Lena Rushing — mix both pop surrealism and political inflection. The portraits and landscapes evoke and deconstruct living in LA.

Tuesday, Dec. 11

Fleetwood Mac @ The Forum

Cost: $49.50

Time: 7 p.m.

Place: The Forum, 3900 W Manchester Blvd., Inglewood

Catch the iconic group on tour this December night. Enjoy the classic hits, and enjoy these music moguls light up the legendary Forum stage.

Wednesday, Dec. 12

Theater: “It’s A Wonderful Life”

Cost: $25

Time: 8 p.m.

Place: Pasadena Playhouse, 39 S El Molino Ave., Pasadena

“It’s a Wonderful Life” is an all-time classic Christmas story and it comes to life onstage through this event’s 1940s-style radio broadcast. Join Simon Helberg (“Big Bang Theory”) as the down-on-his-luck George Bailey whose guardian angel shows him what his town would be like if he hadn’t been born.

Thursday, Dec. 13

Artists and Fleas

Cost: FREE

Time: All Day

Place: 1010 Abbot Kinney Blvd., Venice

Enjoy the hippest flea market on the block. The Venice outpost of this artisan/craft-focused flea market is bringing records, vintage and vintage-inspired clothing, cosmetics, jewelry and more to the Westminster Avenue Elementary School.

Friday, Dec. 14

National Geographic Live

Cost: $90

Time: 7:30 p.m.

Place: The Broad Stage, 1310 11th St., Santa Monica

Listen to award-winning photographer Florian Schulz speak about his discoveries of a vibrant ecosystem as a photographer living in the North Pole.