Crime Blotter 12/5/18 – 1/12/19

Wednesday, Dec. 5

At Sierra Hall an unknown suspect graffitied a stall door in the first-floor men’s restroom with a purple marker.

A black marker was used to write threatening words and swastikas in two restrooms and a hallway at Sierra Hall.

It was reported that on Dec. 4, three students were reminded of the university’s policy of possession of marijuana at University Park Building 1.

Thursday, Dec. 6

Officers arrested a suspect for driving under the influence of alcohol and having a suspended license at Parking Lot E5.

On the men’s restroom stall wall in Jerome Richfield third floor, a swastika and threats were written with a black marker.

At Jerome Richfield Hall an unknown suspect graffiti two stalls in the men’s restroom on the first floor.

It was reported that on Dec. 5, a black marker was used to draw a swastika on a bench outside a classroom on the third floor of Sierra Hall.

It was reported that on Feb. 6 to 13 and Dec. 6, a victim received multiple phone calls and texts from a known suspect.

A blue marker was used to draw a swastika above a urinal in Cypress Hall’s first-floor men’s restroom.

Friday, Dec. 7

It was reported that between Dec. 6 and 7 graffiti was left on the stall divider of Sierra Hall’s third-floor men’s restroom.

Graffiti was written on a glass pane of a door at the University Student Union.

Graffiti was written on the first-floor men’s restroom at Michael D. Eisner Education building between Dec. 6 and 7.

It was reported that on Dec. 6 a bicycle was stolen from outside University Park Building 19 after being secured to a bike rack.

On Dec. 6 CSUN officers witnessed two individuals performing skating tricks before they left prior to police contacting them.

Saturday, Dec. 8

A hit-and-run occurred at Parking Structure G3 when an unknown driver hit a parked vehicle.

Monday, Dec. 10

Graffiti was left on the southwest wall on the first floor of Parking Structure G3.

Between Dec. 7 and 8 an unknown suspect stole equipment from the construction site on the intersection of Plummer and Etiwanda.

Graffiti was written with a purple marker on the second-floor women’s restroom of the Oviatt Library.

An unauthorized purchase was made with a campus P-card by an unknown suspect on Nov. 21.

A suspect violated a restraining order by making verbal threats at University Village.

Tuesday, Dec. 11

A purse was stolen when left unattended at University Park Community Center on Dec. 10 between 10 and 11 p.m.

At University Park Building 4 an unknown suspect broke a bedroom window with a rock.

Swastikas were drawn on the west elevator on the fourth floor of Parking Structure G3.

Graffiti was written on the wall near the doors of Bianchi Planetarium on Dec. 10.

A bicycle was stolen outside University Park Building 21 between Dec. 6 and 7.

Graffiti was etched on the toilet paper dispenser, and a swastika was drawn in the stall of the men’s first-floor restroom at Extended University Commons.

A pink marker was used to graffiti a storage container, dumpster and yellow pole outside University Park Buildings 7 and 17.

A fire hose box on the first floor of Parking Structure G9 was tampered by an unknown suspect.

A swastika was drawn on the first-floor men’s restroom of Sierra Hall.

At Cypress Hall, a bicycle was stolen on Dec. 6 between 5 and 7 p.m.

A hit-and-run occurred at Parking Lot E5.

Wednesday, Dec. 12

Two individuals at Jacaranda Hall were reminded of the university’s smoking policy by CSUN police officers.

Saturday, Dec. 15

Graffiti was drawn by an unknown suspect in Chaparral Hall’s first-floor women’s restroom.

Between June 1 and Dec. 14, a victim received annoying electronic communications from a known suspect.

Sunday, Dec. 16

A skateboard was stolen after being left unattended at Satellite Student Union between 12:47 and 1:15 p.m.

Tuesday. Dec. 18

Three campus street signs were graffitied by an unknown suspect.

Wednesday, Dec. 19

Officers reminded two individual of the university’s smoking policy at Parking Lot E9.

Thursday, Dec. 20

It was reported that on Dec. 19 a known suspect confronted his girlfriend in a physical and verbal altercation that left her injured. The suspect also did not allow her to leave residence while threatening her by holding a kitchen knife. The victim’s phone was damaged by the suspect which caused her the inability to call 911.

A bicycle was stolen on Dec. 19 between 11:45 and 11:55 p.m. outside Sierra Hall.

Friday, Dec. 21

Graffiti was written on the stall wall of the men’s restroom at Nordhoff Hall.

Saturday, Dec. 22

White spray paint was used to write graffiti on a dumpster at Reseda Annex.

Monday, Dec. 24

It was reported that on Dec. 23 a hit-and-run occurred at the intersection of Lindley and Vincennes.

Saturday, Dec. 29

A suspect was arrested for obstructing an officer during a traffic stop at 9311 Texhoma Ave.

Friday, Jan. 4

A suspect was arrested for battery at University Park.

Monday, Jan. 7

University Park Building 17’s second-floor window was cracked by an unknown suspect.

Tuesday, Jan. 8

Swastikas were etched on two toilet paper covers and a soap dispenser on the second-floor men’s restroom of Chaparral Hall.

Wednesday, Jan. 9

A small window on the northwest side of Nautilus Center was broken by an unknown suspect.

Saturday, Jan. 12

Plastic handlebar grips were stolen off a bicycle near University Park Building 5.