CSUN hosts ‘The Marriage of Figaro’

Guests filled the gray cushioned chairs of Plaza Del Sol this weekend to watch Center Stage Opera perform Pierre-Augustin Beaumarchais 1784 comedic play-turned-opera by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart, “The Marriage of Figaro.”

The three hour long opera took 27 days to prepare and included the mariachi group, El Garibaldi de Jaime Cuellar, to perform for the end of the opera.

“We’d like to help to redefine opera, to make it accessible,” said principle Stage Director and CSUN Alumni Dylan Thomas.

“You know how people say the LA Rams, they’re our team. I want people to say that this is our opera company. It belongs to us, it’s our community,” he said. “This says that we have not only culture but we have a community where we’ll sit in the dark and laugh, and cry.”