Matadors of the Week: First half MVPs

Channon Fluker

Senior, Basketball

While Fluker’s numbers this year are not as good as they were when she won back-to-back conference Player of the Year honors in 2017 and 2018, she is still the team’s most important player. Her team-high 15.9 points per game ranks third in the Big West, while she leads the conference in rebounds per game (11) and blocks per game (3.6). She also became CSUN’s all-time leading scorer earlier this year in a loss against LMU and now has 1,862 total points in her career. If Fluker can gain some momentum and have a strong second half, she could become the third Big West women’s basketball player to earn three Player of the Year awards.

Lamine Diane

Redshirt freshman, Basketball

Diane is the best player in the country that nobody is talking about. In the Big West, he ranks first in points with 23.9 per game, rebounds with 11.1 per game and blocks with 2.4 per game, while ranking third with 1.6 steals per game. Nationally, he ranks eighth in points, seventh in rebounds and 20th in blocks, and is one of only three players to average a double-double for the season. The standout freshman also helped his team to win the Las Vegas Classic Upper Division MVP, earning tournament MVP honors in the process, and should win Big West Player of the Year honors at season’s end, as well as All-American honors.

*Stats accurate as of Jan. 16.