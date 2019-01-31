Music therapy major follows her calling

A child of divorce, 21-year-old music therapy major Crystal Waters recalls her earliest childhood memories of having to move back and forth between her mom and dad and feeling like the peacekeeper of her family.

As a young teenager, Waters decided to live with her mom, and during this time her mother was between jobs and had no permanent address for them to call home. Waters and her mother were essentially homeless, and slept on the floor of her grandmother’s house for a year until she and her mother moved to a desolate apartment in San Diego where the two shared a room.

Despite these unfortunate circumstances Waters never lost hope, and was determined to make her dreams come true. Waters has dedicated her time, focus and love of learning into music therapy where she hopes she can use her passion for music to provide comfort and care for others who need it.

A young woman who has been through hell and back has successfully come out on the other side to see the light, and cherish all the positivity and joy that life and other people have to offer. Fast forward to today and she is pursuing the work she loves and hopes to one day put her knowledge and passion for music into doing good for others.