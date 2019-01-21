When and Where 1/22 – 2/1

Tuesday, Jan. 22

Elton John: Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour

Cost: $64

Time: 8 p.m.

Place: The Staples Center; 1111 S Figueroa St., Los Angeles

Elton John is kicking off his final shows in Los Angeles as part of his Farewell Yellow Brick Road concert tour. Listen to the hits from the legend himself as he sings fan favorites such as “Tiny Dancer,” “Crocodile Rock” and “Can You Feel the Love Tonight.” It could be your last chance to see Elton John in concert.

Wednesday, Jan. 23

Focus on Female Directors

Cost: $12

Time: 7:30 p.m.

Place: 6712 Hollywood Blvd., Los Angeles

The 14th annual female filmmakers movie screening celebrates the works of women directors who have either just graduated from film school or have been around in the film festival circuit. After all the short films have been screened, a discussion panel featuring the honored directors will take place.

Friday, Jan. 25

Rock on Film Presents: Pink Floyd: The Wall at The Wiltern

Cost: $12 – $22

Time: 7 p.m.

Place: The Wiltern; 3790 Wilshire Blvd., Los Angeles

Celebrate the 40th anniversary of Pink Floyd’s controversial 11th studio album, “The Wall,” with the film “Pink Floyd: The Wall.” Taking place in 1982, the film follows a musician named Pink, who after the death of his father, tries to protect himself from the outside world by building a physical and mental wall. The film is composed of a combination of live-action and animation sequences.

Saturday, Jan. 26

Dapper Day at LACMA

Cost: Museum admission prior to event $20

Time: 7 p.m.

Place: LACMA; 5905 Wilshire Blvd., Los Angeles

Disneyland’s Dapper Day tradition is headed to LACMA. Attendees will have access to a special exhibit and an after-hours dance party called the Swinging Soirée. The party will feature a cash bar and a DJ. They will have access to the other exhibits prior to the event but will need to purchase a general admission ticket.

Sunday, Jan. 27

Chinese New Year Festival

Cost: Free

Time: 10 a.m.

Place: Monterey Park

Ring in the Lunar New Year at the annual Chinese New Year Festival in Monterey Park. Over five blocks of Downtown Monterey Park will be filled with folk art, food trucks and stands, and a carnival zone. The city suggests utilizing the free parking shuttles at Mark Keppel High School and El Repetto Elementary School.

Tuesday, Jan. 29

An Evening with Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg

Cost: $40

Time: 7:30 p.m.

Place: 2701 N Sepulveda Blvd., Los Angeles

Ginsburg will sit down with “Moment” editor Nadine Epstein for a conversation about her esteemed career. She will discuss how her Jewish values have helped her in her legal pursuits, specifically her fight for women’s rights and her landmark Supreme Court decisions. Tickets go on sale on Jan. 16 at 10 a.m.

Wednesday, Jan. 30

Marine Jazz Orchestra

Cost: Free

Time: 7:30 p.m.

Place: Plaza del Sol Performance Hall

The Marine Corps Jazz Orchestra will perform at the Plaza del Sol Performance Hall. The Marine Corps Jazz Orchestra is the premier jazz ensemble of the United States Marine Corps.

Thursday, Jan. 31

Photo L.A.

Cost: $20, weekend pass $30

Time: 6 p.m.

Place: 3021 Airport Ave., Los Angeles

Dealers from all over the world will exhibit new and vintage works, as well as video and multimedia installations. The event also includes speakers, panels, round-tables and book signings.

Friday, Feb. 1

Night of Ideas

Cost: Free with RSVP

Time: 6 p.m.

Place: Exposition Park; 900 Exposition Blvd., Los Angeles

The Natural History Museum is hosting their annual Night of Ideas, an evening when the world’s greatest issues will be discussed. This year’s theme, “Facing Our Time,” focuses on changes in our climate and ecology. The panelists this year will be discussing wine, house cats, sustainable architecture, green mobility and more.