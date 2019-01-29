When and Where 1/30-2/8

Wednesday, Jan. 30

Indoor Pets (Concert)

Cost: $12

Time: 7:30 p.m.

Place: Moroccan Lounge; 901 E 1st St., Los Angeles

Indoor Pets is an up-and-coming band reminiscent of Weezer and Beck in their prime time. Enjoy the sounds of alternative rock with a heavy pop-rock influence this Wednesday night.

Thursday, Jan. 31

Boast Rattle

Cost: $10

Time: 8 p.m.

Place: 2511 Wilshire Blvd., Los Angeles

Boast Rattle is a comedy show with quite the interesting spin. Instead of the usual savagery involved in roast battles, this is a compliment-only battle. Kyle Ayers hosts this competition, in which two comedians at a time go head-to-head in a “boast rattle.”

Friday, Feb. 1

Rare Books LA

Cost: $20

Time: 2 p.m.

Place: Pasadena Convention & Visitors Bureau; 300 E Green St., Pasadena

Rare Books LA is a book festival which features antiquarian books, fine prints, photography and ephemera from throughout the United States, Europe and Asia. The event is designed to display and help others discover the literary gems found all over the globe.

Saturday, Feb. 2

Museum Free-For-All

Cost: Free

Time: Dependent on the chosen museum’s operating hours

Location: Various locations

Museum lovers throughout the Los Angeles area can now visit their desired museum spots on the last few days of Museum Free-For-All day. On Saturday and Sunday, half of the 40 museums in Los Angeles will abandon their admission fees, and the other half will offer free entry.

Sunday, Feb. 3

LA Cookie Convention and Sweets Show

Cost: $12 – $60

Time: 10 a.m.

Location: Anaheim Convention Center; 800 West Katella Ave., Anaheim

Enter this fantastic world of sweets and all things savory with LA’s Cookie Convention and Sweets Show. Expect appearances from celebrities like Rosanna Pansino from Youtube and Adriano Zumbo from MasterChef Australia.

Tuesday, Feb. 5

Build Poder Application Workshop

Cost: Free

Time: 5 p.m.

Location: Sierra Hall 389

Learn how to apply to BUILD PODER’s 2019 cohort at CSUN! This is a large undergraduate biomedical research training program which you can also be a part of before the deadline on March 1.

Wednesday, Feb. 6

Women on the Verge of a Nervous Breakdown

Cost: Free

Time: 7 p.m.

Location: Armer Screening Room, Manzanita Hall 100

Enjoy a screening of “Women on the Verge of a Nervous Breakdown,” a film nominated for best foreign language film at the 1989 Oscars. If you want to learn more about why this film was chosen, read “CTVA presents LatinAuteur – Cinema from Spain to Latin America” in last week’s print edition of The Sundial.

Thursday, Feb. 7

Pan African Film and Art Festival

Cost: $14 – $200

Time: 6 p.m.

Location: Directors Guild of America, DGA Theater Complex, 7920 Sunset Blvd., Los Angeles

The week-long event will kick off on Thursday with a screening of “Amazing Grace,” which is named after Aretha Franklin’s hit. The film unveils lost footage of the filming of the making of that album of hers.

Friday, Feb. 8

2Cellos

Cost: $35.50 – $65.50

Time: Door open at 6:30 p.m., show starts at 8 p.m.

Location: Shrine Auditorium; 665 W Jefferson Blvd., Los Angeles

Young Croatian cellist duo Luka Sulic and Stjepan Hauser, known as 2CELLOS, will bring their sounds to The Shrine this Friday afternoon. From classical medlies to pop and rock, this duo is a must-see event.