Crime Blotter 1/28 – 2/4

Monday, Jan. 28

It was reported that between Dec. 18 and 23 a secured bicycle was stolen from University Park Building 1.

A suspect was arrested for driving without a license at the intersection of Plummer and Darby.

Between 8:20 a.m. and 3:20 p.m. a secured electric scooter was stolen from the west side of Cypress Hall.

An officer advised an individual of the skateboarding policy at University Park Building 17.

Tuesday, Jan. 29

It was reported that on Jan. 18 a University Park Building 4 resident was referred to the student conduct for marijuana possession.

A pink and black marker was used to write graffiti on the handrails of the Oviatt Library by an unknown suspect.

It was reported that between Jan. 24 and 27 a secured bicycle was stolen from University Park Building 5.

Wednesday, Jan. 30

An unknown suspect stole a backpack from an unsecured locker in the Bookstore Complex.

Officers arrested a suspect at the intersection of Lindley and Vincennes for driving under the influence of alcohol and driving with a suspended license.

Thursday, Jan. 31

A hit-and-run occurred in Parking Lot B6 by an unknown suspect after he/she hit a parked vehicle.

It was reported that on Jan. 26 black, pink, red, blue and green paint was used to graffiti on two walls, an emergency blue light and a sign in Parking Structure G9 Level 4.

Friday, Feb. 1

It was reported that between Dec. 16 and Jan. 20 an unknown suspect stole a secured bicycle from the Student Recreation Center.

It was reported that between Jan. 28 and 29 an unknown suspect attempted to steal a secured bicycle from University Park Building 14.

It was reported that between Jan. 30 and 31 a secured bicycle was stolen from University Park Building 7.

A yellow marker was used to write graffiti on a trash can outside of University Park Building 3.

It was reported on Jan. 30 that a victim was verbally threatened by a known suspect in University Park Building 6.