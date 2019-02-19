Crime Blotter 2/12 – 2/18

Thursday, Feb. 14
It was reported that between Feb. 8 and 12 a secured bicycle was stolen from University Park Building 14.
Friday, Feb. 15
It was reported that between Feb. 13 and 14 a hit-and-run occurred in Parking Structure G9, Level 2.
An unknown suspected used a black marker to write graffiti in the first-floor men’s restroom in Cypress Hall.
An unknown male suspect riding a bicycle broke a gate arm at the intersection of Lindley and Vincennes without notifying the police.
Saturday, Feb. 16
Officers arrested a suspect for the possession of a controlled substance at the intersection of Lassen and White Oak.