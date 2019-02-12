Crime Blotter 2/5 – 2/11

Tuesday, Feb. 5

An unknown suspect wrote graffiti on an electric box and light pole with yellow paint on the northeast side of Parking Lot F5.



Thursday, Feb. 7

An unknown suspect used red paint, an etching tool and a black marker to graffiti the third floor men’s restroom in Bayramian Hall.

It was reported that between Jan. 28 and 29 a secured bike was stolen from University Park Building 5.

It was reported that between Feb. 5 and 6 a secured bike was stolen from University Park Building 8.

A hit-and-run occurred on Feb. 5 between 6 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. in Parking Lot B6.

A hit-and-run occurred in Parking Lot B6 between 9:40 a.m. and 2:30 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 8

A hit-and-run occurred in Parking Lot F9 between 12 and 5:20 p.m.

It was reported that between Feb. 4 and 5 an unknown suspect used yellow paint to graffiti an elevator in Sierra Tower.

Saturday, Feb. 9

It was reported that on Feb. 2 an unknown suspect used a black marker and red paint to write graffiti in Parking Lot G4.

In Sierra Hall an unknown suspect used a black marker to write graffiti in the first floor men’s restroom.

A vehicle’s hood and passenger side was dented by an unknown suspect in Parking Lot D1.

Sunday, Feb. 10

Officers arrested a suspect for violating a seven-day stay away order in University Village Building B.

A secured electric bicycle was stolen in front of the Freudian Sip at the USU.

It was reported that between Feb. 1 and 9 a victim received multiple text messages from an unknown suspect.

Monday, Feb. 11

In Redwood Hall an unknown suspect falsely triggered the fire alarm.

An officer advised an individual of the skateboarding policy at the Oviatt Library.