CSUN Sounds

1. “Talk” by Khalid ft. Disclosure

Released: Feb. 7

This latest track is the first taste of Khalid’s upcoming sophomore album. The track has hints of modern R&B, something Khalid isn’t new to. With the help of Disclosure, electronic instrumentals strengthen the piece.

2. “break up with your girlfriend, i’m bored” by Ariana Grande

Released: Feb. 8

As of Sunday, Ariana Grande has become a Grammy-award winning artist, to no one’s surprise. “break up with your girlfriend, i’m bored” was the latest single before the release of her “thank u, next” album.

3. “Handmade Heaven” by Marina

Released: Feb. 8

2019 might just be the year of comebacks with Marina (previously known as Marina and the Diamonds) dropping this angelic pop tune. “Handmade Heaven” was produced by Joel Little who is responsible for Lorde’s Grammy-award winning “Pure Heroine.” The track is guided by electronic melodies with poetic themes of nature.

4. “Another Thing” by Homeshake

Released: Feb. 4

“Another Thing” is off of “Helium,” an album set to release on April 15. The track and the other three prior releases encompass what Homeshake has always been. They’re best known for Peter Sagar’s airy falsettos and the classic snappy synth bass that is a staple in every song.

5. “We Talk all the Time” by The Japanese House

Released: Feb. 4

The Japanese House is best known for the 2017 hit “Saw You In A Dream.” But with the release of this new track, 2019 appears to be a promising year for the artist. The most notable aspect of any TJH track is Amber Bain’s layered vocals which create an incredible dream-pop aura. The album is set to release March 1.

6. “Electric Lady Sessions” by LCD Soundsystem

Released: Feb. 8

“Electric Lady Sessions” is the third live compilation album by dance-punk rock band LCD Soundsystem. The album was recorded during a rehearsal for the American Dream tour at Electric Lady Studios, hence the name of the album.

7. “Position To Win” by Migos

Released: Feb. 8

Migos is back with this exciting “motivational” track laid out on top of a bass-filled beat. Fans speculate the track will be one of the first singles off of “Culture III,” which is rumored to be released early this year.

8. “Speed It Up” by Gunna

Released: Feb. 11

Gunna’s latest single comes straight from the upcoming album, “Drip or Drown II.” The Atlanta rapper shows off his melodic delivery in this electro-rap track. Gunna is currently signed to Young Thug’s YSL records.

9. “From The Start” by Wiz Khalifa and Curren$y

Released: Feb 8

“From The Start” is off of the Khalifa and Curren$y collaborative comeback album “2009.” The rap flow of the track has an effortless balance. The tune is R&B led with female vocals in the background to highlight the relaxed videos.

