CSUN sounds

1. “Roof” by Rico Nasty

Released: Jan. 29

This lofty new track shows off Rico’s signature exhilarating and aggressive delivery. This tune is said to be yet another hit for the fresh rapper who’s known for her exaggerated and vulgar lines. The biggest bang in the release of this record was the futuristic music video that came along with it, in which alien Rico dances around on a foreign planet.

2. “My Favorite Fish” by Gus Dapperton

Released: Jan. 24

In 2018, Gus Dapperton dropped the well-received EP “You Think You’re a Comic!”, skyrocketing him into fame. This track is his first release of 2019 and it’s exactly what fans would expect, a perfect blend of indie pop and R&B. The beat is made up of synth keys and sugary vocals. The song will be featured on Dapperton’s newly announced debut album set for an April release.

3. “Don’t Trip” by Zacari

Released: Jan. 25

Los Angeles-based singer-songwriter Zacari Pacaldo is most notably known for his contribution to Kendrick Lamar’s “LOVE.” However, his raw vocal range and transcendent falsettos have had fans wanting more. This track, under the TDE label, tells the tale of a distrusting partner. Zacari’s relaxed delivery and repetitive lyrics play well together to create a dreamy track.

4. “Ready To Let Go” by Cage The Elephant

Released: Jan. 31

Fans of indie-rock have long missed Grammy award-winners, Cage The Elephant, since the 2017 release of “Unpeeled,” a live album. Their fifth album, “Social Cues,” is set to be released in April of this year. The track doesn’t venture out much in terms of typical CTG sound. The guitars and vocals carry the groovy tune.

5. “Bury a Friend” by Billie Eilish

Released: Jan. 30

This modernistic tune is led by a bombastic percussion and Eilish’s signature muffled vocals. The song is written from a unique perspective personified by a monster under her bed. Eilish has dominated the electro-pop world since her debut in 2017 and this tune promises to bring her more fame in 2019.

6. “Chrysalis” by Empire of The Sun

Released: Feb. 1

2019 marks the 10th anniversary of “Walking On A Dream,” the award-winning Empire of the Sun album. In celebration, the band will release a special vinyl edition of the album which will include this new track. The funky tune is reminiscent of the 2009 album with indie-electronic and dance beats.