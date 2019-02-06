Matadors of the Week

Lamine Diane

Redshirt freshman, basketball

Diane had one of the most historic games in the school’s 20-year-old history as a Division I program last Wednesday in the loss against Fullerton, scoring 39 points to tie Mike O’Quinn (1998), Mike Efevberha (2006) and Kenny Daniels (2009) for the most points in a single game in the school’s Division I history. He also broke the record for most field goals in a game in school history with 17, beating Lenny Daniel’s mark of 15 set in 2010. The star freshman then followed that up with a 22-point performance in just 27 minutes in the win over Cal Poly on Saturday, earning Big West Athlete of the Week honors for the third time, the most by a freshman in a single season in the conference’s 50-year history.

Channon Fluker

Senior, Basketball

Fluker has returned to the form that helped her win back-to-back Big West Player of the Year honors this week. In the win over Fullerton on Thursday, she scored 16 points and grabbed 11 rebounds for her conference-leading 15th double-double of the season. She also blocked six shots, the most she has recorded since she had 11 against San Diego State on Dec. 9, 2018. Then in the loss to UC Davis on Saturday, Fluker narrowly missed out on yet another double-double, scoring 16 points but grabbing just nine rebounds while adding three blocks.

Photos courtesy of GoMatadors