Matadors of the Week

Megan Stevens

Junior, Softball

Though her team went just 1-4 over the weekend in Tempe, Arizona, Stevens played well herself, hitting .400 with a home run, three doubles, six RBIs and four runs scored. An honorable mention All-Big West conference player last year, the junior out of Rancho Cucamonga, California is looking to inspire her team to dig themselves out of the rut they have fallen into early on and outperform the fifth-place finish they are expected to have according to the preseason coaches’ poll.

Clint Meyer

Junior, Track and Field, Shot put

Meyer finished in third place at the Don Kirby Collegiate Invitational this past weekend in Albuquerque, New Mexico. The junior out of Yorba Linda, California achieved a new personal best with a distance of 18.26 meters (59 feet, nine inches). That effort also gave him the second-best mark all time in CSUN history, beating out his own best mark of 56.10 feet set in 2017 but falling short of the 63.1 feet that Joe Staub achieved in 1979.