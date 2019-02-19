Matadors of the Week

Channon Fluker

Senior, Basketball

The two-time reigning Big West Player of the Year had herself quite a week. First, on Thursday, Fluker was named as one 10 finalists for the Lisa Leslie Award, given to the best center in women’s college basketball each year. Then on Saturday, she scored 18 points, all of them in the second half, in her team’s comeback win over Fullerton, becoming just the ninth Big West women’s player to score 2,000 career points and the first from CSUN to do so. Finally, on Monday, Fluker received Big West Player of the Week honors for the 14th time in her career, a new record for the conference, beating New Mexico State’s Anita Maxwell’s mark of 13 set from 1992-96.

Brandon Bohning

Sophomore, Baseball

Bohning started off his season on a strong note, going 8-19 in the four-game series against Kansas State, good for a .421 batting average. He also hit two home runs and a triple, drove in five RBIs, scored six runs and stole four bases as the Matadors split the series 2-2. Coming off a true freshman season in which the Chatsworth, California native started 57 of the team’s 58 games, head coach Greg Moore is expecting his second baseman to continue to spark the offense and lead his team to a winning season.

