Sports Calendar

Wednesday, Feb. 6

Men’s basketball at Santa Barbara at 7 p.m. (available on Big West.TV) – The Matadors currently sit at 4-3 in conference play, tied for third place in the Big West with Hawaii. With a win over the Gauchos on Wednesday, they could move into a tie for second with Santa Barbara and just two games back of conference-leading Irvine with eight games left before the Big West Tournament.



Friday, Feb. 8

Track, Don Kirby Collegiate Invitational at Albuquerque, New Mexico, all day

Softball vs. Oregon State at Tempe, Arizona at 11:30 a.m.

Softball vs. Oregon at Tempe, Arizona at 4:30 p.m. – The Matadors start off the season playing in the Kajikawa Classic in Tempe. Picked to finish fifth in the preseason coaches’ poll, CSUN has four All-Conference players returning to the squad, including All-Freshman pitcher Jillian James, who had a 3.87 ERA in 41 appearances last season.

*Men’s volleyball vs. Cal Lutheran at 7 p.m. – After starting off the year with five wins in six matches, the Matadors have tailed off a bit, losing four of their next five. They are currently just one game over .500 at 6-5, though they could gain some ground against the Kingsmen, who come to the Matadome in the midst of a five-game losing streak.

Saturday, Feb. 9

Track, Don Kirby Collegiate Invitational at Albuquerque, New Mexico, all day

Softball vs. Utah at Tempe, Arizona at 11 a.m. (available on Pac-12 Networks)

*Women’s tennis vs. Marymount California University at 11 a.m. – With last week’s matchup against San Jose cancelled due to rain (and no makeup announced yet), the Matadors’ only matches last week came in a scrimmage against Azusa Pacific that they won 5-2. The Mariners come to CSUN having won their first set of matches, while the Matadors are still 2-1 (not including the matches against Azusa).

Women’s water polo vs. Michigan in La Jolla, California at 12:30 p.m.

Women’s basketball at Santa Barbara at 2 p.m. – The 5-3 Matadors go to Santa Barbara in good heart having won two of their last three games and are currently in third place in the conference standings, behind only UC Davis and UC Irvine, the only Big West teams to beat the Matadors this season.

Softball vs. Western Michigan at Tempe, Arizona at 4 p.m.

Women’s water polo, Triton Invitational at La Jolla, California, time TBD

Sunday, Feb. 10

Women’s water polo, Triton Invitational at La Jolla, California, time TBD



Softball at Arizona State at 12 p.m. (available on Pac-12 Networks)

Monday, Feb. 11

Men’s golf at UC Irvine Anteater Invitational, all day



Women’s golf at Battle at the Rock at UC Riverside, all day

Tuesday, Feb. 12

Men’s golf at UC Irvine Anteater Invitational, all day

Women’s golf at Battle at the Rock at UC Riverside, all day



*denotes a home game