Sports Calendar

Wednesday, Feb. 13

Women’s water polo vs. Cal Baptist in Redlands, California at 2 p.m.



Women’s water polo at Redlands at 3:30 p.m. – The Matadors finished 12th at the Triton Invitational this past weekend, dropping to 2-6 on the year, though every loss has been to a ranked opponent. Each of their four opponents this week are unranked, giving the team the perfect opportunity to get back to .500 on the year.

*Men’s volleyball vs. Pepperdine at 7 p.m. – The team swept Cal Lutheran last Friday, bringing their winning streak to two and their record to 7-5 on the year. CSUN has extra incentive to beat the Waves, having been defeated 1-3 last time out in Malibu on Jan. 30.

Men’s basketball vs. Davis at 7 p.m. – Coming off their worst shooting night of the season in the loss at Santa Barbara last Wednesday (1-21 3-pointers), the Matadors will be hoping that a trip to Davis can be the spark they need to climb up the standings, though the Aggies have been doing just that of late, winning their last three games.

Thursday, Feb. 14

*Women’s basketball vs. Cal Poly at 7 p.m. (available on CSUN Sports Network) – Though Channon Fluker continues to dominate whenever she is on the floor, the Matadors have floundered recently, losing their last two games to drop to 5-4 in conference play and fourth in the standings. The Mustangs are just 2-7 in the Big West, giving CSUN the perfect opportunity to bounce back at home.



Friday, Feb. 15

*Softball vs. Army West Point at 8 a.m. and 10:15 a.m. – The team went 1-4 at the Kajikawa Classic in Tempe, Arizona over the weekend. They did manage to score 16 runs over the five games, though 14 of them came in two games as the Matadors were shut out in two of the losses.



Women’s tennis vs. Long Beach State at 2 p.m. – The Matadors came off a two-week break due to rain to beat Marymount California 6-0, the first ever matchup between the two schools in any sport. Their next opponent, the 49ers, are 3-1 on the season.

*Baseball vs. Kansas State at 2 p.m. (available on CSUN Sports Network) – Baseball season starts on Friday with a four-game homestand against Kansas State that will run through Monday. The Matadors are coming off their best finish since 2002, though head coach Greg Moore will have to find a way to replace the production of the five All-Conference players that have moved on.

Men’s volleyball vs. Cal Lutheran at 7 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 16

*Softball vs. Binghamton at 8 a.m.



*Baseball vs. Kansas State at 1 p.m.

*Softball vs. Santa Clara at 2:45 p.m.

Women’s basketball vs. Fullerton at 6 p.m. (available on ESPN 3)

*Men’s basketball vs. Fullerton at 7 p.m. (available on CSUN Sports Network)

Sunday, Feb. 17

*Baseball vs. Kansas State at 1 p.m.



*Softball vs. Bakersfield at 2:45 p.m.

Monday, Feb. 18

*Women’s tennis vs. Davis at 2 p.m.

*Baseball vs. Kansas State at 2 p.m. (available on CSUN Sports Network)

Tuesday, Feb. 19

Women’s water polo vs. Toronto in Thousand Oaks, California at 10 a.m.

*Women’s water polo vs. Cal Lutheran at 1:30 p.m.

*denotes a home game