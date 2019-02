Director Shira Brown of the Women’s Research and Resource Center encourages all CSUN students to check out the WRRC and utilize all the resources they have to offer. The WRRC is a community and safe place for all gender identities. Two years ago, the WRRC started the Food and Toiletry Pantry which is open for all students. Students just need to show up, sign-in and present their CSUN identification. The WRRC also provides a lending library, computers and a place to hang out.