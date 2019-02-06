When and Where 2/13 – 2/22

Wednesday, Feb. 13
Writers Panel: Writing Cast and Panel of Black Writers
Cost: Free
Time: 4 p.m.
Place: USU Northridge Center
Come enjoy a panel of writers from critically acclaimed black shows offered by the Africana Studies department. The writers panel will consist of writers who have written for shows like “Insecure,” “Atlanta” and “Black Monday.”
Thursday, Feb. 14
Cuco (concert with Los Retros and KWEST)
Cost: $35 – $100
Time: 9 p.m.
Place: The Fonda Theatre; 6126 Hollywood Blvd., Los Angeles
Chicano and Hawthorne native Omar Banos (stage name Cuco) is a 20-year-old up-and-coming musician who’s lo-fi hip hop sounds have captured the hearts of millions with his mixtapes “Wannabewithu” and “Songs4u.” Come listen to smooth hip-hop beats and ambient sounds this Valentine’s Day.
Friday, Feb. 15
Movie Night
Cost: Free
Time: 7 p.m.
Place: Skid Row Museum and Archive; 250 S. Broadway, Los Angeles
Every first and third Friday of the month, the Skid Row Museum and Archive hosts movies that discuss issues that are important to Skid Row and the community in that area.
Saturday, Feb. 16
Long Beach Comic Expo
Cost: $0 – $399
Time: 10 a.m.
Place: Long Beach Convention Center; 300 E. Ocean Blvd., Long Beach
Long Beach’s annual comic book expo that consists of various celebrities, artists, writers, cosplayers and panels all based around comic books, film and TV. The perfect event to let a person’s geek flag fly.
Sunday, Feb. 17
“Romeo and Juliet”
Cost: $10
Time: 7:30 p.m.
Place: The Everly; 1800 Argyle Ave., Los Angeles
An all-woman revival of Shakespeare’s famous play in a contemporary retelling of his well-known narrative.
Monday, Feb. 18
The Fannie Lou Hamer Story; “I’m Sick and Tired of Being Sick and Tired”
Cost: Free
Time: 4 – 6 p.m.
Place: Plaza Del Sol Performance Hall (University Student Union)
A one-woman show is written and directed by Mzuri Moyo Aimbaye chronicling the life of women’s and civil rights movement activist Fannie Lou Hamer, the woman who is quoted with saying, “I’m sick and tired of being sick and tired.”
Tuesday, Feb. 19
Valley Girl Redefined Art Gallery
Cost: Free
Time: 11 a.m.
Place: Brand Library & Art Center; 1601 W. Mountain St., Glendale
From the pop culture valley girl trope, idioms, stereotypes, etc., comes the art exhibit “Valley Girl Redefined,” turning the aforementioned theme in our lexicon on its head and for all to see in the wonderful Glendale art gallery.
Wednesday, Feb. 20
Ron Finley’s “The Gangsta Gardener”
Cost: Free
Time: 12:30 p.m.
Place: USU Lake View Terrace Room
Ron Finley, a TED talk speaker who shared his life story of being a gangsta gardener in South Central, will discuss creative and cost-effective ways for turning food desserts into food forests.
Thursday, Feb. 21
Blame the Audience #4
Cost: Free
Time: 7 p.m.
Place: MOCA Grand Avenue, 250 South Grand Ave., Los Angeles
A continuation of an ongoing film series that is being organized by Jason Simon, an artist, filmmaker and teacher. He’s a former student of Manny Farber, who also has an art exhibit out right now titled “One Day at a Time: Manny Farber and Termite Art.” Simon’s exhibit is based on Farber’s teachings, and this screening has films by Steve Reinke, Wendy Clarke and Liza Simpson.
Friday, Feb. 22
The ¼ Mile or 2 Furlong Piece
Cost: $20
Time: 11 a.m.
Place: LACMA; 5905 Wilshire Blvd., Los Angeles
Artist Robert Rauschenberg (1925-2008) spent 17 years on an art piece that tried to encapsulate everything in his repertoire of art. From ’81 to ’89, he put together all of the work that he made in that time span which turned into a quarter mile long piece of artwork.