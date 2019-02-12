When and Where 2/20 – 2/27

Wednesday, Feb. 20

Aziz Ansari at The Orpheum Theatre

Cost: $53 – $154

Time: 7:30 p.m.

Place: The Orpheum Theatre; 842 S Broadway, Los Angeles

Stand up comedian Aziz Ansari (known for his role on “Parks and Recreation” as Tom Haverford and his own successful Netflix show “Master of None”) will be in LA for four nights at the famous Orpheum Theatre venue on his new Road to Nowhere comedy tour. Come down for some good jokes and good laughs.

Thursday, Feb. 21

“Overwatch” League – Stage 1/Week 2

Cost: $20

Time: 4 p.m.

Place: Blizzard Arena; 3000 W. Alameda Ave., Burbank

“Overwatch” is having its League competition taking place at the Blizzard Arena from Thursday to Sunday. Come down and watch competitive “Overwatch” players strut their stuff with their favorite mains.

Friday, Feb. 22

Tiffany Haddish at Microsoft Theater

Cost: $60 – $671

Time: 8 p.m.

Place: Microsoft Theater; 777 Chick Hearn Ct., Los Angeles

Actress and comedian Tiffany Haddish will be performing at the fantastic Microsoft Theater in LA. Her raunchy comedy keeps people coming back for more.

Saturday, Feb. 23

5th Annual Bob Baker Day

Cost: Free

Time: 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Place: Los Angeles State Historic Park; 1245 N. Spring St., Los Angeles

The Bob Baker Marionette Theatre is celebrating its namesake’s 95th birthday with live entertainment. The entertainment will include puppet performances, DJ sets that are from the Bob Baker archives and workshops with sweets and crafts.

Sunday, Feb. 24

Matthew Bourne’s “Cinderella”

Cost: $36 – $477

Time: 1 p.m.

Place: The Ahmanson Theatre; 135 N. Grand Ave., Los Angeles

Everybody knows the story of Cinderella, but Matthew Bourne’s version completely redesigns the narrative in a totally different way. Bourne’s redefinition is depicted as a wartime romance with an old Hollywood setting in the WWII era.

Monday, Feb. 25

“Charles White: A Retrospective”

Cost: $25

Time: 11 a.m.

Place: LACMA; 5905 Wilshire Blvd., Los Angeles

This first ever 21st century retrospective for Charles White traces the career of the famous mid-century artist. It features his impact in cities that were important to him, the civil rights movement and other social causes that he participated in, and other contemporary struggles that plagued the black community. The exhibition includes 100 drawings and prints as well as some of White’s lesser-known oil paintings.

Tuesday, Feb. 26

Hannah Gadsby

Cost: $25 (advanced purchase); $30 (day of show)

Time: 8 p.m.

Place: Dynasty Typewriter; 2511 Wilshire Blvd., Los Angeles

Australian stand up comedian Hannah Gadsby will be pulling in crowds in Los Angeles. She rose to stardom in the U.S. after her Netflix special “Nanette” released at the end of 2018, and she is best known for her comedic commentary on LGBTQ+ issues.

Wednesday, Feb. 27

“People” Art Installation

Cost: Free

Time: 11 a.m.

Place: 925 N. Orange Dr., Los Angeles

Former Museum of Contemporary Art director Jeffrey Deitch sets up his new art gallery in LA after the museum is put in controversy after he left. His “People” project emphasizes emerging talent.