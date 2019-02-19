When and Where 2/27 – 3/6

Wednesday, Feb. 27

Erasure: Native American Genocide: A Legacy

Cost: FREE

Time: 9 a.m.

Place: Glendale Central Library; 222 E. Harvard St., Glendale

Centered in Glendale’s Downtown Central Library is this wonderful Native American exhibit that features artists like River Garza, William Wilson and Pamela J. Peters. Each of these artists represent a part of various Native American tribes such as Tongva, Navajo and the Cahuilla. The exhibit provides different forms of mixed media to discuss the stereotypes and traditions that are relevant to Native American people.

Thursday, Feb. 28

La Brea Tar Pits

Cost: FREE

Time: 9:30 a.m.

Place: Page Museum; 5801 Wilshire Blvd., Los Angeles

Millions of tourists and Angelenos flock to the world famous La Brea Tar Pits. They feature the world-renowned excavation site that has skeletons of various mammals from millions of years ago, ranging from the woolly mammoth to the saber-toothed tiger.

Friday, March 1

“Crumbling Empire” / “Upside-Down Propaganda”

Cost: FREE

Time: 10 a.m.

Place: The Wende Museum; 10808 Culver Blvd., Culver City

Shepard Fairey’s new museum exhibition gives people a sense of what life is like in totalitarian environments like the U.S.S.R and North Korea. In “Crumbling Empire,” Fairey lets museum goers see works with some late 20th century Russian posters, and in “Upside-Down Propaganda” Fairey looks at North Korean surreal art made by North Korean defector Sun Mu.

Saturday, March 2

Molly Jo Shea’s “I’ll Stop the World and Melt With You”

Cost: FREE

Time: 12 p.m.

Place: Monte Vista Projects; 1206 Maple Avenue, Fifth Floor, #523, Los Angeles

CalArts alum Molly Jo Shea takes a delightfully abstract spin on the concept of being cryogenically frozen. Shea did full research on cryogenic labs around the Los Angeles area where, ultimately, she gets “thawed out” in her own art piece. Shea is a multidisciplinary artist working with ceramics, installation, video and performance who is interested in bending reality and mixing it with fantasy.

Sunday, March 3

Shelter or Playground: “The House of Dust”

Cost: FREE – $10

Time: 11 a.m.

Place: MAK Center for Art and Architecture; 835 N. Kings Rd., Hollywood

Beginning in the 1960s, “The House of Dust” is an art piece by artist Alison Knowles. It is an art exhibition curated by Maud Jacquin, Anna Milone and Sebastien Pluot. Knowles’ mission with “The House of Dust” is to have a complex investigation on the connections between technology, architecture and performance.

Monday, March 4

Dreamscape Immersive studio

Cost: $20

Time: 10 a.m.

Place: Westfield Century City; 10250 Santa Monica Blvd., Los Angeles

For those who love anything augmented or virtual reality (AR and VR), prepare to have your mind blown from the views of Dreamscape Immersive where people can see sights beyond their imagination with environments that make viewers feel like they’re on another planet.

Tuesday, March 5

Tree of Testimony: Los Angeles Museum of the Holocaust

Cost: FREE

Time: 10 a.m.

Place: Los Angeles Museum of the Holocaust; 100 S. The Grove Dr., Los Angeles

In an interactive video art exhibit, museum goers can experience individual tragedies within the Jewish communities during the Holocaust. People will be able to look at TV screens with quotes such as “sisters” and “ghetto cultural activities” to choose which Jewish experience they’d like to dive into.

Wednesday, March 6

Noah’s Ark at the Skirball Cultural Center

Cost: $7 – $12

Time: 12:30 p.m.

Place: Skirball Cultural Center; 2701 N Sepulveda Blvd., Los Angeles

As one of the most famous biblical stories in the world, the Skirball Center has its annual, award-winning Noah’s Ark that has families from all over SoCal flocking to the exhibit. Children can climb, play, make friends and make believe to their heart’s content.