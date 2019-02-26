When and Where 3/6 – 3/13

Wednesday, March 6

“Scissorhands” – A Musical

Cost: $20 – $60

Time: Varies

Place: 1714 N Vermont Ave., Los Angeles

The classic 1990 film “Edward Scissorhands” is coming to a stage near you — this time, with musical numbers! The show promises to bring contemporary music like that of Lady Gaga and more to revamp the film.

Thursday, March 7

Visions and Values: Jewish Life From Antiquity to America

Cost: $12; FREE on Thursdays

Time: 2 p.m.

Place: Skirball Cultural Center; 2701 N. Sepulveda Blvd., Los Angeles

Visions and Values is one of Skirball’s main exhibitions. It explores how the Jewish people learned from and contributed to many cultures they’ve come into contact with, while maintaining their own sense of self and culture.

Friday, March 8

Women of Vision: National Geographic Photographers on Assignment

Cost: FREE

Time: 10 a.m.

Place: Forest Lawn Museum; 1712 S. Glendale Ave., Glendale

Women of Vision highlights the tremendous work of 11 award-winning female photojournalists from National Geographic. The exhibition features almost 100 photographs that depict cultures and illustrations of intellectual topics like teenage brain chemistry, as well as overlooked social issues like child marriage and 21st century slavery.

Saturday, March 9

Julia Holter and Tess Roby at the Lodge Room

Cost: $20

Time: 8 p.m.

Place: Lodge Room; 104 N. Avenue 56, Los Angeles

Local art-rock singer Julia Holter will be at the Lodge Room, performing songs from her latest album, “Aviary.” Her inspiration for the album title came from an Etel Adnan short story quote: “I found myself in an aviary full of shrieking birds.”

Sunday, March 10

Justin Timberlake at L.A. Live

Cost: $60 – $275

Time: 8 p.m.

Place: L.A. Live; 800 Olympic Blvd., Los Angeles

Justin Timberlake is back in LA for his Man of the Woods tour. The original concert date was Nov. 27, but it had to be rescheduled. He will perform hits from his album such as “Say Something” and “Filthy,” as well as classics like “SexyBack,” “Cry Me a River” and “Rock Your Body.”

Monday, March 11

The Sunset Jam

Cost: FREE

Time: 8 p.m.

Place: The Viper Room; 8852 W. Sunset Blvd., West Hollywood

A weekly event at the famous Viper Room in WeHo, it’s sometimes a star-studded night with performers like Smash Mouth, Aerosmith, Imagine Dragons and Foreigner. Come down for some good music, and maybe some familiar faces.

Tuesday, March 12

“Rebel Genius”

Cost: $40

Time: 8 p.m.

Place: UCLA School of Theater, Film and Television; 225 Charles E. Young Dr. East, Los Angeles

Award-winning songwriter and film composer Matthew Puckett has a brand new musical, based on the life of the young Albert Einstein and how he fell in love with Mileva Maric.

Wednesday, March 13

John Waiblinger Digital Art Exhibit

Cost: FREE

Time: 12 p.m.

Place: Los Angeles Center for Digital Art; 104 E. Fourth St., Los Angeles

John Waiblinger’s exhibit brings a provocative dynamic to the digital art medium. His art is in the continuum of romantic beauty, pornography and the male as an object of physical desire. Waiblinger comes up with wonderful, saturated and complex compound images that make us think about implied nudity and intimate sensuality.