Candyland: All That Art

Mar 26, 2019
The University Student Union hosted “Candyland: All That Art,” an event created by Student Events Assistant Kaelyn Ryan, on Thursday, March 7 at the Plaza del Sol from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. “Candyland” is one of many events the USU holds throughout the year for students to relax and enjoy their time on campus. Activities at “Candyland” included canvas art painting, string art, a bubble station, a candy bar, music and free food. Every Thursday the USU hosts a craft corner where students can create crafts, listen to music, eat and relax.

Students line up to enter the "Candyland" event which had five different areas for students to craft: a candy bar for students to create their own candy bags, a photo booth, a vinyl painting booth, a string art booth and a bubble booth. Photo credit: Chelsea Hays

"Candyland" meets CSUN students on Thursday, March 7 at the University Student Union as part of the weekly crafting events that go on there. Photo credit: Chelsea Hays

Jasmin Florencio, freshman, and Ayana Jun, sophomore, watch as their records are spun with paint during the "Candyland" event on March 7. Photo credit: Chelsea Hays

Jennifer Carrascoza, sophomore, splatters her vinyl with paint at the "Candyland" event on March 7. Photo credit: Chelsea Hays

Alina Alvarado, a senior, creates bubbles at the "Candyland" event on March 7. Photo credit: Chelsea Hays

Dawn Joves, senior, creates string art on March 7 at the University Student Union to relax before her next class. "I work at the USU so I thought I'd stop by before my class at four," she said. Photo credit: Chelsea Hays

Ye Lin, senior, finishes up her painting session before the crafting event is over. Photo credit: Chelsea Hays

