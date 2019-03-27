The University Student Union hosted “Candyland: All That Art,” an event created by Student Events Assistant Kaelyn Ryan, on Thursday, March 7 at the Plaza del Sol from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. “Candyland” is one of many events the USU holds throughout the year for students to relax and enjoy their time on campus. Activities at “Candyland” included canvas art painting, string art, a bubble station, a candy bar, music and free food. Every Thursday the USU hosts a craft corner where students can create crafts, listen to music, eat and relax.
