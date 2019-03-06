Crime Blotter 2/19 – 3/3

Tuesday, Feb. 19

Officers arrested a suspect at the USU for falsely activating emergency blue lights, obstructing a police officer and tampering with a fire alarm.

Thursday, Feb. 21

An unknown suspect set a taped flyer on fire in Cypress Hall.

Friday, Feb. 22

An officer referred an individual to the campus smoking policy at Jacaranda Hall.

An unknown suspect wrote graffiti in the first-floor men’s bathroom in Redwood Hall.

Two residents in University Park Building 17 were advised of the student conduct for marijuana possession.

Saturday, Feb. 23

Six residents in University Park Building 17 were advised of the student conduct for marijuana possession.

Sunday, Feb. 24

A victim was assaulted by a known suspect at University Park.

Monday, Feb. 25

An unknown suspect broke a window in University Park Building 11.

Four individuals were advised of the campus skateboarding policy at Extended Learning Commons.

A hit-and-run occurred in Parking Lot F9.

Tuesday, Feb. 26

A hit-and-run occurred in Parking Structure B5 level 2.

Wednesday, Feb. 27

An unknown suspect stole a wallet from a locker that was left open in the SRC.



Officers arrested a suspect for giving false identification information at the USU.

A secured bicycle was stolen from the east side of the conference center at the USU.

An unknown suspect damaged the windshield of a parked vehicle at the intersection of Lindley and Halsted.

Thursday, Feb. 28

A suspect was arrested for violating a seven-day stay-away order he had been given 30 minutes prior at the USU.

An unknown suspect wrote graffiti in the first-floor men’s restroom in Jeanne Chisholm Hall.